B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 439 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 150.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

