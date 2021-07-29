B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Triton International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Triton International has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

In other news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triton International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

