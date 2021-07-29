Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

