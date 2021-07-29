Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,454 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

