Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

