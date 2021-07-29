Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after buying an additional 50,985 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $298.78 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.66.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

