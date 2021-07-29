Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

