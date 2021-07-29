Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 75,717 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 64,682 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,093,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,817,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

