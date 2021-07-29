Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $411.59 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $422.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.82.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

