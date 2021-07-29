Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.28. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.62 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

