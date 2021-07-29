Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 192.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,095 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $9,844,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

