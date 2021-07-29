BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 614,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,995. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.