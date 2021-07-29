Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $656,000 Stock Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Athira Pharma worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter worth about $14,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

ATHA stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.40 million and a PE ratio of -6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.17. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

