Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $127.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.62.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 45.61%.

APT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

