Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

