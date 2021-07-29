Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,743 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 82,335 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $276.70 million, a PE ratio of -177.61 and a beta of 1.51. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $159.38 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.