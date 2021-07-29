Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,133 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,757,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 465,500 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $85,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

