Barclays Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,738.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,462.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

