Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 240 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.33 ($2.94).

BARC stock opened at GBX 176.57 ($2.31) on Thursday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.21. The company has a market cap of £30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

