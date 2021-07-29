Barclays PLC Buys 1,582 Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $261.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.53. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

