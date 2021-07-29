Barclays PLC Buys New Position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

