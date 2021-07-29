Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSA. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Acquisition by 586.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 151,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,652,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRSA shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

