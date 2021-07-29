Barclays PLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

