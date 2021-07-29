Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.98 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ATIP. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,940. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.