Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.73 ($92.63).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €66.41 ($78.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.87. Basf has a twelve month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.