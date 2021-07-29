Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the June 30th total of 669,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

