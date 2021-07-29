Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $81.91

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $80.00. Baxter International shares last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 59,644 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Baxter International by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

