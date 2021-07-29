Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the June 30th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beach Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.