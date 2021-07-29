Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the June 30th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beach Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.