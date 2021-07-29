Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $60.93.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

