Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VOXX International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VOXX International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in VOXX International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VOXX International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VOXX International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.