Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company.

Shares of LON:BEG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 132.20 ($1.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.21. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.60 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a market cap of £200.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

