Bel Fuse (BELFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

