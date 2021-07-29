Belt Price Hits $39.41 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

