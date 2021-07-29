Berenberg Bank Boosts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 130

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 117.67 ($1.54).

Shares of Breedon Group stock traded up GBX 2.21 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 111.41 ($1.46). 7,388,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 26.53. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

