Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

LON:APF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 130,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,247. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £294.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.02.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £151,200 ($197,543.77). Insiders sold a total of 608,000 shares of company stock worth $85,120,000 over the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

