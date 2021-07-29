Berenberg Bank Trims Unilever (LON:ULVR) Target Price to GBX 4,400

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,049.50 ($52.91) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,735 over the last ninety days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.