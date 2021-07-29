B&G Foods (BGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect B&G Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BGS opened at $29.60 on Thursday. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

