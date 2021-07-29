BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

BGSF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $123.80 million, a PE ratio of 200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in BGSF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BGSF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

