BinaryX (BNX) Trading 58.6% Higher This Week

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $103,506.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00013137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001649 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.28 or 0.01246648 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,218,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,193 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

