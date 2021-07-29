Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 12-Month High at $486.84

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $486.84 and last traded at $485.52, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $476.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $2,254,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

