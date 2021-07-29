BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issues Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.48. 21,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $124.52.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

