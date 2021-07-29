Birdchain (BIRD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,698.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $452,589.60 and $118,698.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

