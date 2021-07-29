BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $774,044.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and $774,044.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,989.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.50 or 0.05807716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.01276701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.42 or 0.00616207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00345178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00266438 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.