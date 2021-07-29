Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BDTX traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.35. 167,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,254. The company has a market capitalization of $338.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 245,088 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 88,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

