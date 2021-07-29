Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in July

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.52.

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

