Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 41.9% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

BXMT stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

