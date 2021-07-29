Bleichroeder LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the period. Cassava Sciences comprises about 3.8% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bleichroeder LP owned 1.25% of Cassava Sciences worth $22,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $16.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.00. 279,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -410.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $142.75.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.