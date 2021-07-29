Bleichroeder LP Purchases New Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

OTCMKTS BRPMU traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,897. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

