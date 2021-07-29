Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

