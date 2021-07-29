BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) a C$39.43 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on POW. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.78.
POW opened at C$39.21 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.48 and a 12 month high of C$40.42. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The firm has a market cap of C$26.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.35.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.