BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) a C$39.43 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on POW. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

POW opened at C$39.21 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.48 and a 12 month high of C$40.42. The company has a current ratio of 103.34, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82. The firm has a market cap of C$26.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.35.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

